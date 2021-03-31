Boston Teen Arrested After Shattering Transit Police Cruiser's Window, Threatening Officer

A Boston teen who was heard yelling anti-police rhetoric allegedly smashed out a transit police cruiser's window and threatened to harm the officer.

Habtamu Mesene, 18, was arrested after the incident outside the MBTA's Harvard Square station around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, transit police said.

According to police, while an officer was inside the MBTA station on a call for service, Mesene was outside the station near the officer's marked cruiser shouting several anti-police statements.

Mesene then allegedly grabbed a metal table from a nearby café and used it to smash out the cruiser's driver side window. When the officer returned to his cruiser, he noticed the shards of glass strewn about the street as well as inside his cruiser.

A witness informed the officer that Mesene, who was still on scene, had knocked the window out. But the incident was also captured on video, police said.

It's not clear what charges Mesene is facing.