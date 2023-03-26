Boston Teen Dies After Skiing Accident in NH

A 15-year-old boy from Boston was killed in a skiing accident at Pats Peak in Henniker, New Hampshire on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Officials say the accident took place at 6:35 p.m. on the ski resort's Duster ski trail.

Pats Peak Ski Patrol arrived soon after hearing about the accident, and transported the boy to the base area, where the Henniker Rescue Squad was waiting. The boy was then taken to Concord Hospital, said officials.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at Concord Hospital, said officials.

“Our sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time," said Kris Blomback, General Manager of Pats Peak in a statement. "The staff of Pats Peak is saddened by the incident last night and the investigation is ongoing."

Additionally, officials at Pats Peak announced on Sunday afternoon the suspension of daily operations in a Facebook post. According to the post, personnel will announce later in the week whether the resort will reopen on Saturday, April 1.

The post also mentioned Uphill Travel Routes still being open, but without grooming or ski patrol services.