Person dies in fall at Boston Theater District construction site, police say

Boston police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene and that homicide detectives were investigating

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a fatal fall on Tremont Street in Boston's Theater District on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A person died in a fall at a construction site in Boston's Theater District Friday, police said.

The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. at a building on Tremont Street, less than a block from Boston Common, according to Boston police.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the fall. Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene and that detectives were investigating.

First responders were seen outside the Majestic Theater. It wasn't immediately clear if the construction site incident took place there.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

