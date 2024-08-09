Person dies in fall at Boston Theater District construction site, police say

A person died in a fall at a construction site in Boston's Theater District Friday, police said.

The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. at a building on Tremont Street, less than a block from Boston Common, according to Boston police.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the fall. Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene and that detectives were investigating.

First responders were seen outside the Majestic Theater. It wasn't immediately clear if the construction site incident took place there.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.