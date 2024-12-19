Boston

‘Christmas gift': Toddler born premature finally gets to go home from hospital

After months of physical, occupational and speech therapy, Jesus was finally able to have his tracheostomy removed and can now breathe on his own.

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

After spending most of his life at Franciscan Children’s Hospital, 2-year-old Jesus Radon Santos finally went home on Wednesday.

His mom called it a "Christmas gift."

Jesus was born premature at 30 weeks, and he came to the Boston hospital on a ventilator. He left Wednesday to a bubble parade from the team that watched him grow up.

“This has been a long time for him to be with us. Our staff have done an incredible job,” said Stephanie Hopkins a nurse practitioner at Franciscan Children’s Hospital.

Jesus Radon Santos gets a bubble parade as the toddler finally leaves Franciscan Children's Hospital in Boston on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
Handout
Jesus Radon Santos gets a bubble parade as the toddler finally leaves Franciscan Children's Hospital in Boston on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

“Jesus is always happy to play and engage with all the staff here, so he’s done a great job with his progress,” said Allie McVey, a physical therapist at the hospital.

Already walking, Jesus is learning to talk and eat on his own.

