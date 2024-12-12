Postal Service audit finds significant problems at Boston facility

An audit conducted by the Postal Service's inspector general at the Boston Processing and Distribution Center, as well as three delivery units it services, found significant issues, including delayed mail strewn about the floor and packages that were scanned improperly by employees.

The audit's findings were released Tuesday and examined the efficiency of operations at the Boston USPS facility from Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, in five areas: mail clearance times; delayed mail; late, canceled and extra outbound trips; dock scanning; and security of registry items. The audit also included a three-day site visit during the week of Sept. 16, 2024, at the plant, as well as at Fort Point Station, the Revere Carrier Annex, and the Brookline Branch.

According to the inspector general's office, the audit team identified deficiencies in all five areas they reviewed affecting mail delivery and property conditions at all three delivery units. At the plant, there were issues with delayed mail, truck schedules, and safety compliance.

All facilities had issues with scanning accurately. Two of three delivery units were also found to have delayed mail, and all three had arrow key security deficiencies.

At the Boston plant, auditors found delayed mail on each day of their September site visit, including 2,424 unprocessed collection letters, 69 pieces of election mail left behind on a delivery barcode sorter, and 32 packages left in the hazardous material drop-off area.

From Sept. 17 through Sept. 19, auditors observed approximately 19,300 letters and 12,300 flats that were delayed, with some delayed letters with dates as far back as Aug. 30.

The audit says delayed mail was primarily due to a lack of management oversight, noting that supervisors and managers did not verify that employees checked processing machines for pieces of mail left behind.

Several safety issues were also noted during site observations, including uneven and damaged sections of the workroom floor, and two trucks and trailers that were parked at the docks without wheel chocks that are necessary to prevent them from rolling away.

At Fort Point Station in Boston, auditors determined that management was not monitoring scan performance daily and enforcing compliance, which resulted in issues with scanning and handling of packages.

On Sept. 17, auditors said 11 of 27 packages had improper scan or handling issues that included 10 packages that had been marked as "delivered" before they were successfully left at the customer's delivery address. Specifically, that includes five packages that were scanned as "delivered to front desk receptionist," three packages that were scanned as "delivered in/at mailbox" and two that were scanned as "delivered to agent." One package that was scanned as "delivery attempted - no access to delivery location" was scanned 0.4 miles away from the delivery point.

Similar issues were found at the Brookline and Revere facilities.

Amid delays in mail delivery in Boston and beyond, members of Congress from Massachusetts mailed a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy calling for the release of zip code-centered data and asking whether he will allow U.S. Postal Service staff to speak with representatives about service levels.

Mail delays in Boston have been a hot topic in recent months for city, state and federal officials, who've been inundated with complaints.

Sen. Ed Markey vowed this week to continue to press for accountability from USPS, according to the Boston Globe.

“Daily mail delays are a major problem in greater Boston and today’s USPS Inspector General reports confirm what we already knew,” Markey said in a statement obtained by the Globe.

Markey and colleagues sent a letter to the postal service about mail delays just last month amid continued calls for accountability.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the USPS and Markey for comment on this week's audit report.