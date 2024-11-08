Still no rain in New England, winds pick up Friday

Fire weather danger in New England has increased again as humidity levels drop and winds pick up on Friday. We actually could see gusts as high as 50 mph across northern Maine with a wind advisory there. Southern New England gusts will be 30-40 mph from the southwest, flipping from the northwest at night after another cold front races through.

Red flag warnings are posted for all of southern New England with outdoor burning bans in many communities. Drought conditions have also expanded due to the lack of rainfall during this autumn season. The dry brush contributing to the fire weather danger.

High temps on Friday still get into the mid 60s south, and in the 50s north as our gradual cool down continues. Another cold front reinforces our cool down for this weekend. We see a few rain showers in northern New England changing to snow showers in the mountains overnight with light accumulations through Saturday morning. Lows overnight drop to the 30s and 20s farther north.

But the sunshine on Saturday won’t do much to warm us up as our cool airmass dominates, with highs topping off in the 40s to 50s. Sunday we reach the upper 50s as clouds increase. Rain moves in overnight as a low pressure system moves by to our northwest.

The best chance for measurable rainfall will be Monday morning with around 0.2” for most. Drier weather returns by midday as we stay breezy with highs in the mid 60s on Veterans Day. We stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week with another chance for rain late week. Temps seem to be staying cool with highs in the 50s to 40s late in the 10-day forecast.