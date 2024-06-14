FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warnings in Boston, Maine (live radar)

A severe thunderstorm passed through Boston Friday afternoon, quickly darkening the skies, while a severe thunderstorm warning was still in effect for parts of Maine Friday afternoon.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here, and track live radar below:

The early afternoon will have the first round and what'll likely be the most impactful with lightning. It's a quick mover with downpours lasting across the Metro until 2 p.m.

While there is the opportunity for a break in the action around 3 p.m., there won't be a lot of time for the atmosphere to recover, so the second round that moves in around 6 p.m. shouldn't be as intense.

The showers and storms clear Friday night with lingering clouds into morning Saturday.

Saturday is a much more relaxed day with cooler air in the 70s through Father's Day weekend. The humidity backs off through the weekend, too, but is quick to pick back up along with the heat.

A lot of next week will be spent in the excessive heat, with overnight low temperatures on the warmer side.