Tracking Saturday snow then slightly warmer weather

We’ve started our weekend with scattered light snow showers across parts of the Greater Boston area. This snow is coming from the same system that has brought wintry weather across much of the country over the past couple of days. Now, it’s our turn! However, we’re not expecting a crippling event.

So, as we move through this Saturday, expect light snow showers from time to time during the morning and afternoon. Most areas will likely see a coating up to one inch of snow today. However, a few areas closer to the coast might be lucky enough to see up to two inches of snow before the day is done, such as the Merrimack Valley, parts of the North and South Shores and even parts of the city of Boston.

Most of the snow will wrap up later this evening, with the Cape and the Islands being the last to see the snow.

NBC10 Boston

Again, this will not be a major event for us. Our winds should stay light until later tonight when gusts will increase to 20-25 mph from the northwest. But stay alert!

Temperatures will likely stay at or below freezing for much of the day and night, meaning a few roads, bridges and overpasses might be slick. In fact, highs will be around 32. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s overnight. Be careful while driving.

Use some caution while out and about Sunday morning. Roads, bridges and sidewalks will likely be icy. By afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be a tad warmer, with highs near 40 degrees! But don’t get used to it. Cooler air moves in from Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will sink into the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the teens.

A few flurries are possible on Tuesday.