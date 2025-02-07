Weekend storm could drop up to 9 inches of snow

The forecast is quiet today and tomorrow in terms of storms, but there’s a lot of hollering in the wind department. Gusts could top 40 mph today as the cold air surges back in behind yesterday’s storm. We’ll still be “warm” enough for highs in the mid/upper 30s but we’ll fall back to the teens and low 20s overnight.

Saturday will see the clouds increase as the next storm takes aim at New England. We've issued a First Alert for Sunday.

For once, the forecast seems straightforward and uniform for a winter storm. A widespread 6-9 inches of snow is likely for many, with slightly lower amounts on Cape Cod & The Islands as mixing and temps near 32 compress the snow. This is a swift mover (I mean, we have others in the pipeline, so we have to keep things moving), and will come in late evening Saturday and scoot away Sunday morning.

How much snow will we get Sunday?

Not that it matters since most are sleeping, but the worst part of the storm will be through midnight and into the wee hours of Sunday morning. Snowfall rates will be near 1-2 inches per hour! This will be a light, fluffy snow for most everyone. Snow showers may linger into Sunday afternoon along the coast with minor additional accumulation.

What is the timing of Sunday's storm?

When is our next winter storm?

Next up is another light/moderate storm on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Or at least, that’s the timing for now. This has been a tricky one to nail down, simply because there’s a lot of traffic in the atmosphere next week. We also see the potential for other storms on Thursday and next weekend. Track is key for both accumulation and precipitation type. Right now, it seems we’re in the sweet spot for snow in each storm.

Stay with us in the days to come; online, on-air, on social, and wherever you stream.

Have a great weekend.