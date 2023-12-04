Boston woman killed in Bahamas shark attack: reports

A woman from Boston was killed by a shark while paddleboarding off a resort's beach in the Bahamas on Monday, according to reports.

A Royal Bahamas Police Force representative confirmed to NBC News that an American woman was killed in a shark attack before 11 a.m. Monday.

The woman, 44, was with a male relative at the time of the shark attack, police said, according to The Nassau Guardian and Reuters.

Police said the incident was reported about 11:15 a.m. and took place about three-fourths of a mile off Cable Beach, at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in New Providence, The Nassau Guardian reported.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.