shark attack

Boston woman killed in Bahamas shark attack: reports

Police said the incident was reported about 11:15 a.m. and took place about three-fourths of a mile off Cable Beach, at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in New Providence, The Nassau Guardian reported

By Asher Klein and Asher Klein

5025_24_00001853
File -- UIG via Getty Images

A woman from Boston was killed by a shark while paddleboarding off a resort's beach in the Bahamas on Monday, according to reports.

A Royal Bahamas Police Force representative confirmed to NBC News that an American woman was killed in a shark attack before 11 a.m. Monday.

The woman, 44, was with a male relative at the time of the shark attack, police said, according to The Nassau Guardian and Reuters.

Police said the incident was reported about 11:15 a.m. and took place about three-fourths of a mile off Cable Beach, at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in New Providence, The Nassau Guardian reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

shark attack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us