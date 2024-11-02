‘Not going back': Women's march held in Boston ahead of Election Day

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Boston Saturday to show their support for Vice President Kamala Harris, with just three days left until voters hit the polls.

Tracy Murphy says she organized the women's march so that no matter what happens in this election, she knows she gave it her all.

“Today’s message is that we want everybody to vote,” Murphy said.

“This is it. This is the home stretch. The final push,” Massachusetts State Sen. Becca Rausch said.

Early, in-person voting wrapped up in Massachusetts Friday, but if you missed it, there's still a way to have your voice heard.

The first march took place almost eight years ago shortly after former President Donald Trump was sworn in.

“When we were here in 2017 or down in DC, or at any of the other marches wearing these hats, it was a different feeling,” Rausch said.

With Trump up for re-election now, women who turned out to Boston Common this weekend said they don't want the protection of a man who has been convicted of sexual assault. Their other chief messages included get your bans off our bodies, and get out the vote.

“How many of you are going to vote on Tuesday? How many of you can’t wait to wake up to a woman president?" Rev. Dr. Deborah Haffner, of First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, asked a cheering crowd.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.