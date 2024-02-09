Boston worker beaten for writing parking ticket, police say

A Boston parking enforcement worker is recovering after police said he was a victim of a brutal attack after he ticketed an illegally parked car in Dorchester.

The city and union officials are calling for more to be done to protect city workers after the violent incident on Hartwell Street.

Kenneth Vandergrift, a Dorchester resident and the vehicle's owner, was arrested. Police say Vendergrift took the worker's radio and started hitting him with it. He is also accused of kicking and stomping on the worker, leaving him bloodied with one of his eyes swollen shut.

Vandergrift is facing a number of charges, including assault on a person over 60.

Those who live in area were shocked to hear the details, but the union that represents the workers is not.

"These men and women endure verbal and physical assaults on a regular basis simply for doing their jobs," Jim Durkin of AFCSME 93 said.

Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy is calling for a hearing on the issue. She wants the city to explore solutions, including increased security and letting parking enforcement work in pairs during overnight shifts.

"We need to make sure they have what they need to do their job, and if they don't feel safe, then what do we, as a city, need to do to change that," Murphy said.

Durkin said he appreciates any and all support. He plans to meet with the workers before the hearing, but he said the public can also play a role in the solution.

"Really, what needs to change is the public attitude toward these officers, and the mean-spirited and often violent way they're treated," Durkin said.