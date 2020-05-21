Over 60 Displaced After Boston YMCA Fire

More than 60 people were forced out of a building on Huntington Avenue and one person is in the hospital with burn injuries after a fire broke out in a Boston YMCA.

The fire started on the 7th floor of a YMCA on 316 Huntington Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday, causing approximately $100,000 worth of damages. Boston fire, police and EMS were on scene.

At approx. 12:50 am a fire on the 7th floor at the ⁦@YMCA_Boston⁩ 316 Huntington Ave. There was 1 resident transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . Damages est. at 100,000. BFD-VAU , ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ ,⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ helping with the 60+ displaced . BFD-FIU investigating . pic.twitter.com/ufUzDzoABW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 21, 2020

Residents were helped by the Red Cross Thursday morning and transported by the MBTA, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Thanks to the ⁦@MBTA⁩ for providing transportation for the displaced .A coordinated effort by multiple city agencies , working together to ensure the safety of the residents ⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ .@COB_ONS⁩ ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ ⁦@ISDBoston⁩ pic.twitter.com/iFA6gSV5cn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 21, 2020

The cause of the fire remains unclear and the incident remains under investigation.