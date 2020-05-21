Local

Over 60 Displaced After Boston YMCA Fire

A burn victim was transported to the hospital early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a YMCA

By Jeff Saperstone

More than 60 people were forced out of a building on Huntington Avenue and one person is in the hospital with burn injuries after a fire broke out in a Boston YMCA.

The fire started on the 7th floor of a YMCA on 316 Huntington Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday, causing approximately $100,000 worth of damages. Boston fire, police and EMS were on scene.

Residents were helped by the Red Cross Thursday morning and transported by the MBTA, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and the incident remains under investigation.

