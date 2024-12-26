Boston youth dancers to perform at the Kennedy Center

Boston's Origination Cultural Arts Center is getting ready for it's most high profile stage, the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington D.C.

Their rehearsal of hip hop, afrobeats, spoken word and contemporary movement carries a lot of importance this year.

“That’s where president Obama spoke and vice president Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama, that’s the stage where those icons, people I admire and are inspired b so to be in a space where those individuals have graced bring my young people onto the stage is mind blowing!” says Shaumba-Yandje Dibinga, artistic director of Origination.

After taking notice of Origination's unique approach to teaching Boston's young people dance, theater, spoken word, martial arts and community service, a scout with the Kennedy Center invited them to help close out the holiday season with a performance centered around the 7 guiding principles of Kwanzaa, like Kuchichagalia.

“Kuchichagalia, self determination, speaking up for your self and using your voice, we work with our young people to make sure they feel empowered.” added Shaumba-Yandje Dibinga.

Youth empowerment through the arts is the foundation upon which Origination was built.

It was founded in 1994 as a safe and instructive home for Boston's kids as young as two year's old by Shaumba-Yandje Dibinga.

Now the business is a Dibinga family affair, with her siblings teaching classes, doing IT work, marketing and even her mom making the costumes just to keep the price affordable for local students.

This year, Origination has a lot to be thankful for, as they are celebrating it's 30-year anniversary and working to get their Kwanzaa performance at the Kennedy Center to become an annual tradition.

“Our hope is that they understand the importance of Kwanzaa. They understand the importance of Family tradition, and they learn more about OrigiNation because we’re still here and we want to be here for another 30, 40, 50 years.” said Dibinga.