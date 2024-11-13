Boston

Extras wanted for Zendaya, Robert Pattinson movie filming in Boston

Zendaya and Pattinson have been spotted around town, delighting Bostonians even at places like Tatte

By Jessie Castellano and Jeff Saperstone

If you are a Bostonian with dreams of being in a star-studded movie, this opportunity might just be the thing for you.

The casting director for the new movie "The Drama," starring Zendaya and Robert Pattison, has put out an open call for extras.

The requirements are simple: you need to live in Boston and be 18 years or older. You don't even need previous acting experience.

Extras should expect to work anywhere from one to six days and make $216 for each eight-hour workday.

A24, the company producing the movie, also mentioned they are looking for people with what they called "distinctive faces." You can find the link to apply here.

"The Drama" is about a couple who has to figure out their past before getting married, according to Boston.com.

