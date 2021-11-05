Bostonians Raise Concerns Over Lack of Light in Public Garden

If you've walked around the Boston Public Garden lately, you may have noticed that some spots are brighter than others, and there is more than one light that is not working. People who live in the Back Bay say they are tired of walking around in the dark and have concerns for their safety.

NBC10 Boston counted around six lights that were out Thursday, and it's a problem that one Back Bay resident has been trying to shine a light on for more than two weeks.

Megan Graham says she called the city's 311 line to first report the problem back in mid-October. According to the city's 311 log, one light was reported out more than a month ago at the intersection of River and Charles streets. There was another one reported as late as Thursday morning.

"I called the parks department, I called the public works department, I tweeted the city about six times and made an Instagram reel. I somewhat stalked the city and I still did not get a response," Graham said. "It's really crazy and I think that the garden is obviously really traversed, a lot of people walk there and it's so important that we keep lights on for safety because things do happen in the garden and it's preventable and easy to keep it safe."

Yusmilka Gonzalez has night classes at Suffolk University and walks through the public garden everyday. She said, "I don't like to walk through here alone. I usually walk with my friends. I just have to be more attentive to things."

As the sun sets a little earlier now, Graham hopes the city won't leave them in the dark.

"It's definitely really scary," Graham said. "It things aren't being done, people could get mugged or worse in the park, so it's really important."

NBC10 Boston reached out to city officials Thursday night and were told that a supervisor with the lighting division has been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and make any necessary repairs.