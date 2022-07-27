Boston's Biggest Moving Day Is Approaching. Here's What to Know.

Moving in Boston is almost never an easy experience, and the biggest day for it is quickly approaching.

Sept. 1 is typically the day when the most people move or renew their annual rental agreement in the City of Boston. And if you're hoping to land a new apartment, you're probably going to want to act now.

While the process can easily become a headache, experts shared some tips with the Boston Globe that could help things go a little bit smoother.

When you're looking for a new place, experts told the Globe to never agree to a deal or send any money unless you've seen the property. Plus, once you seal the deal, you'll want receipts. It's good practice to ask for a written receipt on your security deposit, the experts noted.

Your landlord has 30 days from when you pay them to let you know the account where that cash is being stashed. When you move out, you're entitled to any interest your security deposit has earned, but only if the entire deposit has not been used to repair damages.

Speaking of damages, try to get a statement of condition when you first move in to the new apartment. Do a walk through, and note any damage like holes in the walls or drafty windows, and be sure to take photos. Renters are entitled to a statement of condition within 10 days of starting the lease, or upon receipt of the security deposit, whichever is later. Renters then have 15 days to send an amended version to the landlord.

Another reminder is that discount clauses for rental agreements are illegal in Massachusetts, so it's also illegal for a landlord to raise your rent in the middle of a lease.