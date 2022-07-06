Boston's Free Pre-K Program Gets $20M Boost

Boston's free pre-kindergarten program is getting a $20 million boost that will let more 3-and 4-year-olds sign up for the program this fall, the city announced Wednesday.

There will be 992 seats available in the Universal Pre-K program, about two-thirds of which for are 4-year-olds. The investment also pays for a new curriculum dedicated to 3-year-olds, according to the city.

"With this historic investment in early childhood education, we can kickstart an increase in high-quality Pre-K seats, bring family child care providers into the UPK network, and ensure all of our families have access to free and accessible early childcare and education," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

The $20 million investment will also pay for more screenings of students' behavioral and developmental health, add coaching to improve classroom quality and shift the way the program is funded so Universal Pre-K teachers at community sites like YMCAs make the same amount as ones at schools, the city said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Universal Pre-K is run by Boston Public Schools and the city's Office of Early Education. Parents can apply for openings and see more information about the program here.