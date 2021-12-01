Boston's Iconic Frog Pond to Reopen for Skating This Winter, But on Temporary Rink

Ice skating is returning to Frog Pond in Boston Common this year, but the rink will look different.

The beloved outdoor skating rink -- New England's oldest, and once ranked as the best in the country by USA Today -- needs to get maintenance, and it can only happen outside of winter, officials said Wednesday.

That means a temporary rink is being brought in for the season, which will also delay the rink's opening and cancel the annual "Tree Lighting Skating Spectacular," which was scheduled for Thursday.

"Skaters will have a great surface, holiday lights, and the beautiful backdrop of the Boston Common to enjoy. It will still be an incomparable experience," said Doug Zeghibe, executive director of The Skating Club of Boston, which manages the Frog Pond, in a statement.

The event is returning after a year off due to coronavirus pandemic.

He noted the rink will be similar to other pop-up rink that are run around Boston. Skating was canceled at Frog Pond last winter, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frog Pond's ice rink may be able to open the week of Dec. 5, officials said. Updates will be available at bostonfrogpond.com.

"We're disappointed that we couldn't have the traditional rink back this year after being closed last year due to the pandemic, but we are committed to bringing Bostonians the skating experience they love in historic Boston Common as soon as we can," Zeghibe said.