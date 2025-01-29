Boston Business Journal

Boston's latest ‘net zero' rule wins zoning board approval

By Greg Ryan

A Boston zoning board on Wednesday gave the green light to the Wu administration’s “net zero” requirement for new buildings after rejecting the same proposal last year.

The Boston Zoning Commission’s 8-to-3 vote is the final approval that city officials need to advance the measure, which mandates that future real estate developments have net zero carbon emissions as soon as they open, or their owners will face fines. The rule applies to projects formally proposed to the city beginning in July 2025.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us