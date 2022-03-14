Boston's Newest Live Concert Venue Is Opening – See the Spring & Summer Lineup

The largest indoor general admission venue in New England is about to open its doors in Boston.
Opening on Tuesday, March 15 with a performance by Billy Strings, Roadrunner on Guest Street will feature over 100 shows a year in its new 50,000 square foot facility. The multi-level space features tapering on all sides to allow for optimal viewing for every guest.
The initial run of currently booked shows is as follows:
- Billy Strings: March 15, 2022
- Khruangbin: March 17 & 18, 2022 • Tom Misch: March 19, 2022 • Dropkick Murphys: March 20, 2022 • Mitski: March 21 & 22, 2022
- Bleachers: March 24 & 25, 2022*
- Chelsea Cutler: March 26* & 27, 2022
- JoJo: March 29, 2022
- Black Tiger Sex Machine: March 31, 2022
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre: April 1, 2022
- Mika: April 2, 2022
- LCD Soundsystem: April 3, 4, 5, 6, 2022
- Bright Eyes: April 7, 2022
- Lane 8: April 8, 2022
- Converge Bloodmoon: April 9, 2022
- Big Thief: April 13, 2022
- Watchhouse: April 17, 2022
- Cousin Stizz: April 22, 2022
- The Story So Far: April 23, 2022*
- Lucius: April 29, 2022
- Olivia Rodrigo: May 3, 2022
- Disclosure: May 6, 2022
- Trey Anastasio Band: May 7* & 8, 2022
- Interpol: May 11, 2022
- Koe Wetzel: May 12, 2022
- Lovett or Leave It: May 20, 2022
- Dean Lewis: May 21, 2022
- SOFI TUKKER: May 26, 2022
- Aurora: June 1, 2022
- Bastille: June 8, 2022
- CupcakKe & Slayyyter: Gay Bash’d Pride 2022: June 10, 2022
- Lake Street Dive: June 11* & 12, 2022
- Tove Lo: June 13, 2022
- Midnight Oil: June 16, 2022
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls: June 17, 2022
- Belle & Sebastian: June 18, 2022
- Waxahatchee: June 21, 2022
- Wallows: June 22, 2022
- Beach House: July 22, 2022
- Rise Against: August 12, 2022
- Leon Bridges: August 16 & 17, 2022
- The Decemberists: August 21, 2022
- IDLES: September 17, 2022
- Stereolab: October 4, 2022
Learn more by visiting the Roadrunner Boston website.