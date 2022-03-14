Boston's Newest Live Concert Venue Is Opening – See the Spring & Summer Lineup

The largest indoor general admission venue in New England is about to open its doors in Boston.

Opening on Tuesday, March 15 with a performance by Billy Strings, Roadrunner on Guest Street will feature over 100 shows a year in its new 50,000 square foot facility. The multi-level space features tapering on all sides to allow for optimal viewing for every guest.

The initial run of currently booked shows is as follows:

Billy Strings: March 15, 2022

Khruangbin: March 17 & 18, 2022 • Tom Misch: March 19, 2022 • Dropkick Murphys: March 20, 2022 • Mitski: March 21 & 22, 2022

Bleachers: March 24 & 25, 2022*

Chelsea Cutler: March 26* & 27, 2022

JoJo: March 29, 2022

Black Tiger Sex Machine: March 31, 2022

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: April 1, 2022

Mika: April 2, 2022

LCD Soundsystem: April 3, 4, 5, 6, 2022

Bright Eyes: April 7, 2022

Lane 8: April 8, 2022

Converge Bloodmoon: April 9, 2022

Big Thief: April 13, 2022

Watchhouse: April 17, 2022

Cousin Stizz: April 22, 2022

The Story So Far: April 23, 2022*

Lucius: April 29, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo: May 3, 2022

Disclosure: May 6, 2022

Trey Anastasio Band: May 7* & 8, 2022

Interpol: May 11, 2022

Koe Wetzel: May 12, 2022

Lovett or Leave It: May 20, 2022

Dean Lewis: May 21, 2022

SOFI TUKKER: May 26, 2022

Aurora: June 1, 2022

Bastille: June 8, 2022

CupcakKe & Slayyyter: Gay Bash’d Pride 2022: June 10, 2022

Lake Street Dive: June 11* & 12, 2022

Tove Lo: June 13, 2022

Midnight Oil: June 16, 2022

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls: June 17, 2022

Belle & Sebastian: June 18, 2022

Waxahatchee: June 21, 2022

Wallows: June 22, 2022

Beach House: July 22, 2022

Rise Against: August 12, 2022

Leon Bridges: August 16 & 17, 2022

The Decemberists: August 21, 2022

IDLES: September 17, 2022

Stereolab: October 4, 2022

Learn more by visiting the Roadrunner Boston website.