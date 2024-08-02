Boston Business Journal

Boston's property tax drama isn't over. It's entering a new chapter

By Greg Ryan

In the frantic, not-so-productive final hours of this year’s formal legislative session, the Massachusetts Senate did not take up Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposal to authorize the city to temporarily shift more of the property-tax burden onto commercial landlords.

That doesn’t mean the proposal — which has been vigorously opposed by the business community — is dead. Far from it.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us