Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade is Back! Here's What You Need to Know to Get There

A beloved March tradition is back in Boston. South Boston's St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning this year after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. This year's event is set for Sunday, March 20. Here's what you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions and how to attend the festivities.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade route

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. on West Broadway, heads to East Broadway, then end at Farragut Road. Broadway will be closed to traffic from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a shorter route than in previous years due to coronavirus restrictions and precautions.

To see the full route, click here.

St. Patrick Day Road race

The road race begins on West Sixth Street at the Boys & Girls Club at 11 a.m. and will end at noon. There will be traffic delays along the route as runners make their way to the finish line.

Parking restrictions

The city will implement “Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” parking restrictions at the following locations:

Dorchester Avenue, both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue

Foundry Street, both sides, from Greenbaum Street to Dorchester Avenue

West Second Street, both sides, from Dorchester Avenue

A Street, both sides, from Binford Street to West Second Street

Binford Street, both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford

West Fourth Street, both sides, from A Street to Dorchester Avenue

West Broadway, both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street

East Broadway, both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street

Farragut Road, both sides, from East Fourth Street to East First Street

Summer Street, Financial District, Atlantic Avenue to the MBTA bus stop near 245 Summer Street

Summer Street, South Boston, East First Street to the end of 776 Summer Street

E Street, from West Broadway to Athens Street

L Street, from East Third Street to East Broadway

Maureen Dahill and Heather Foley from the “Caught in Southie” blog share their expert tips on how to make the most of the parade in South Boston.

What's the best way to get there?

If you can, leave the car at home! The festivities can draw up to a million people to the city. Instead, try public transportation options. The route starts at the Broadway MBTA Station, making for easy access, but expect things to get busy!

The MBTA suggests buying your tickets ahead to avoid long lines at vending machines or ticket windows. Some types of fares can be purchased or reloaded online. Remember that commuter rail tickets are different than subway or bus rides. The agency offers a trip planner to help riders determine the best route. Remember, the MBTA prohibits the consumption of alcohol on its vehicles or in its stations.

BLUEBikes, the public bike share system, are also an option. For more information on pricing and locations, click here.