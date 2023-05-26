Boston's Top FBI Agent Retiring

The FBI agent who oversees the bureau's operations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island is set to retire next month.

Special Agent in Charge Joe Bonavolonta will conclude his nearly three-decade career with the agency on June 9, through which he investigated the Mafia in New York and served at FBI Headquarters in Washington, the FBI announced Friday.

"I have spent the last 27 years of my life with the FBI, and I can honestly say I wouldn’t trade in a single day," he said in a memo to the FBI's Boston Division, noting that his father was also an agent for over two decades.

Bonavolonta has led the Boston Division since January 2019. His successor has not yet been named.