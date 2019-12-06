Both Sides Rest in South Boston Double Murder Trial

After nine days of testimony, a jury will decide whether or not the man charged with killing two doctors in their South Boston home will be found guilty.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the trial of a man accused of murdering two doctors in South Boston. The defense rested without calling a single witness.

Bampumim Teixeira is on trial for the killings of Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos. The engaged couple was found dead in their South Boston penthouse on May 5, 2017. Teixeira was shot by police when he was arrested at the scene.

Before both sides rested on Friday, the jury listened to the rest of a recorded interview Teixeira did with police one day after the murders. The hour-and-a-half long recording first started playing in open court on Thursday.

In the interview, Teixeira claimed he had an affair with Bolanos while he worked as a doorman in the building. He said Bolanos invited him back to the penthouse when Field unexpectedly came home and killed her. Teixeira said he then killed Field in an act of self-defense.

"He has to pay for it," Teixeira told police in the interview. "I don’t feel guilty conscience because I did nothing wrong."

The families of the victims shook their heads in disbelief as they listened. The jury then saw video that prosecutors said shows Teixeira entering the apartment building through the garage before the murders.

In the video, Teixeira is wearing the same yellow shirt that a crime scene expert testified was later stained with the Field and Bolanos' blood.

Defense attorney Steven Sack questioned the police work in the case while the sergeant detective who conducted the interview was on the stand. He argued not all of the evidence was documented and the times on the surveillance video were off.

Before Sgt. Det. Michael Devane was done testifying, prosecutors asked him about the chilling message scrawled on the couples’ wall that read “he killed my wife.” While the message was never fully explained at trial, police said they did find the black sharpie in Teixeira’s bag.

“I asked him if he wrote anything on the wall,” Devane said. “He didn’t have any idea.”

The jury will begin deliberating the case after closing arguments on Monday.