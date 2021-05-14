Local

Bourne Bridge

Bourne Bridge Repair Work Finishes With All Lanes Being Reopened

Repairs on the Bourne Bridge, one of the two gateways to Cape Cod, have been completed, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced

By Staff Reports

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The gateway to Cape Cod is operating at full capacity again after repairs were conducted on the Bourne Bridge.

Work on the bridge has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.

All lanes were expected to be open by 3 p.m.

The project was originally scheduled to begin this fall, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. After completing repairs of the Sagamore Bridge early, workers were able to move on to the Bourne Bridge.

During repairs, vehicle travel over the Bourne Bridge was reduced from two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction. Lane restrictions were in place 24 hours a day.

