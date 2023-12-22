Bourne Market Basket's Barbie Dreamhouse display wins annual holiday competition

Customer service counters at Market Basket stores in New England have been spreading holiday cheer with their festive, over-the-top displays, and this year's winner in the annual competition has been crowned.

The Bourne, Massachusetts, location's Barbie Dreamhouse garnered the most votes on the supermarket's Facebook page, winning the honor of this year's winner.

Thousands of people voted for their favorites in this year's lineup of finalists. Courtesy booths were decked out in themes ranging from The Polar Express, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, an igloo, gingerbread house and more.

The competition between Market Basket stores to decorate the best courtesy booth has become a beloved holiday tradition for employees and shoppers alike.

Market Basket customer service counters

While the tradition goes way back, the competition was made official in 2017, and was opened to public voting in 2019. The 2022 champion was the Plymouth, Massachusetts, store, with its extravagant gingerbread house display.

"Every store is unique, every store is different," Christine McCarthy with Market Basket said. "You’re not going to find the same display anywhere else, and, again, stores keep upping the ante. The sky is the limit with what you’re capable of building."

The winning store can look forward to a surprise and major bragging rights.