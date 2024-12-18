Bourne

Bourne police officer hurt in crash, department says

Bourne police said they requested that Massachusetts State Police investigate the police, since one of their own officers was involved, and didn't offer any other comment

By Asher Klein

A Bourne, Massachusetts, police officer was hurt in a car crash Wednesday evening, the department said.

The officer was released from the hospital within hours of the 5:17 p.m. crash, involving a Bourne police vehicle and a vehicle from another department, Bourne police said. The other driver wasn't hurt.

No other details about what happened released by the department, including where the crash happened and what was involved.

