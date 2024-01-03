1 in custody after major police investigation in Boxborough

A person was taken into custody after a large police investigation that prompted a shelter-in-place order in Boxborough, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the investigation on Hill Road, near Leonard Road. Police had said in a Facebook post, "Residents are asked to avoid the area and stay inside their homes."

Images shared by firefighters showed a heavy police presence in the area.

Police later confirmed to NBC10 Boston that a person was in custody and residents were no longer being urged to shelter in place.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.