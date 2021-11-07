Local

Boston

Boy, 11, Missing in Brighton, Boston Police Say

John Seto has gone missing in the past -- last time, he was found in downtown Boston near Park and Tremont streets

By Asher Klein

Missing boy John Seto
NBC10 Boston

An 11-year-old boy went missing Sunday in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police said.

John Seto was last seen about 3 p.m. on Wiltshire Road near Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston police said. He was in a green shirt and cargo shorts and had an LL Bean backpack.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

John is 4-foot-100, about 75 lbs. and has brown eyes and dark hair.

"He suffers from mental health issues," police said in a statement, without elaborating, and does not have a cellphone. He also has gone missing in the past -- last time, he was found in downtown Boston near Park and Tremont streets.

Local

Boston 20 mins ago

Red Sox Exercise Club Option on Catcher Christian Vazquez for 2022

boston public schools 33 mins ago

Violent Attack on Boston Public School Principal: What to Know

He rides the MBTA B Line; visits libraries, playgrounds and Boston College; and has a friend on Sumner Street in Newton, police said

Anyone with information about John is asked to call police at 617-343-4256 or 911.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police Departmentmissing personBrightonJohn Seto
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us