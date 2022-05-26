Local

missing child

Boy, 13, Missing in Bellingham; Police Ask for Public's Help as They Close Roads

Police asked the public to avoid part of the Scott Hill Acres neighborhood during the search, which included police dogs

By Asher Klein

Police were searching for missing boy Asher Mahoney (seen in inset handout photos) in Bellingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
NBC Boston

Police searching for a missing, possibly endangered teenager have closed off streets in Bellingham, Massachusetts, Thursday as they asked the public for help finding the boy.

Asher Mahoney, 13, went missing about 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the town's Scott Hill Acres neighborhood, police said. On Thursday afternoon, officials closed parts of Easy Street and Douglas Drive in the neighborhood as part of the search.

Police asked the public to avoid the area during the search, which included police dogs. A missing person alert for Asher was sent to phones in the area, and police were asking for anyone in the area to review their home cameras since the time he went missing.

"Also, please check your cars, sheds, etc.," they wrote in a statement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Police were searching for missing boy Asher Mahoney in Bellingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
NBC Boston
Police were searching for missing boy Asher Mahoney in Bellingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Police K-9 units were part of the search.

Asher is about 5-foot-6 and thin with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing dark clothes and riding a black mountain bike with a black bicycle helmet on when he was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information about Asher's whereabouts was asked to call 508-966-1212 or 911.

Local

chelsea 1 hour ago

Chelsea Students Participate in Walkout to Protest Gun Violence

COVID testing 2 hours ago

First Federally Supported COVID-19 Test-to-Treat Site to Open in Rhode Island

Bellingham is in southeastern Massachusetts, north of Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

This article tagged under:

missing childMassachusettsmissing personBellinghamBellingham police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us