3-Year-Old Boy Missing in Lowell, Police Say

Police are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old boy in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Harry went missing Tuesday morning — police were called about 9:30 a.m. — from a home on Freda Lane in Lowell's Pawtucketville neighborhood, officials said. He was last seen in gray pants with white stripe and a long-sleeved maroon shirt.

The search initially focused on the area around the home and expanded outward. The search is being conducted on land and in the air, including police from Dracut, Tyngsboro, UMass Lowell and the state. Police dogs are involved as well.

Lowell residents in the area were notified via reverse 911 to share any information they may have about where Harry is.

Anyone with information on where Harry might be is asked to call 911 or Lowell police at 978-937-3200.