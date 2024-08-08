Rhode Island

Boy, 9, from RI found unresponsive in pool after being reported missing

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital. His condition or how he ended up in the pool wasn't released

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A boy who was missing from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was found unresponsive in a pool on Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The 9-year-old boy was reported missing around 2:45 p.m. from Marbury Street, Pawtucket police said, adding that officers found him nearby in a pool on Oak Hill Avenue.

When officers removed the boy from the pool, he was unresponsive, reports WJAR.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital. His condition or how he ended up in the pool wasn't released.

The incident remains under investigation.

