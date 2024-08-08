Boy, 9, from RI found unresponsive in pool after being reported missing

A boy who was missing from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was found unresponsive in a pool on Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The 9-year-old boy was reported missing around 2:45 p.m. from Marbury Street, Pawtucket police said, adding that officers found him nearby in a pool on Oak Hill Avenue.

When officers removed the boy from the pool, he was unresponsive, reports WJAR.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital. His condition or how he ended up in the pool wasn't released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.