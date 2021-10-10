Local

Pawtucket

Boy Found Wandering Near I-95 in RI; Police Ask for Information About Him

The child's age is unknown, and he was put into the custody of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families

By Asher Klein

A child found near Interstate 95 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Pawtucket Police Department

A young boy was found Sunday near an exit of Interstate 95 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, police said, asking for information about the child.

The boy was spotted by a woman taking an Uber home at about 6:30 a.m., police said.

The child's age is unknown, and he was put into the custody of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families after being taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

Pawtucket detectives are investigating what happened, and anyone with information about it is being asked to call police at 401-726-3911 or email Det. Ethan Barrett at ebarrett@pawtucketpolice.com.

