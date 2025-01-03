Boy killed in skiing accident at NH's Cranmore Mountain was Weymouth middle schooler

A 12-year-old boy who was killed in a skiing accident at New Hampshire's Cranmore Mountain on New Year's Eve was a middle schooler from Weymouth, Massachusetts, The Patriot Ledger is reporting.

The newspaper said Jack Murray was a seventh-grade student at Weymouth's Maria Chapman Middle School.

Conway police said emergency crews responded to Cranmore Mountain in North Conway around 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a 12-year-old boy who had struck a tree while skiing on the intermediate-level Bandit Trail. The boy was reportedly unconscious, and CPR had been started.

When rescue personnel arrived at the scene, the boy was being treated by Cranmore Mountain Ski Patrol, who had already transported the boy to the base of the mountain. He was taken by ambulance to Maine Health/Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where he later died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

"Jack is the most magical little boy and was on his way to becoming a truly exceptional man. His positivity and laughter are infectious," his obituary said. "He is a loving and patient person who always sees the best in people. Jack is compassionate, empathetic and gives the best hugs. Jack is the greatest child a parent could ask for and we are all better people for having known him."

His obituary said he was an artist and musician who played trombone and drums in the Chapman Middle School band. He started an eBay store to sell his thrift store finds, sold cookies to local restaurants and drew caricatures for his neighborhood. He created a clothing brand, shirt designs and built his own online store. He also played soccer, wrestled and loved basketball, paddle boarding, swimming, boating and going to the movies.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Sunday, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in North Weymouth.