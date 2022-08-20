Boy on Scooter Seriously Hurt in Cape Cod Hit-and-Run

A boy riding a scooter was flown to a hospital after being seriously hurt in a hit-and-run on Cape Cod Saturday morning, police said.

Yarmouth police are looking for a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes, with damage to its front on the passenger's side and possibly missing part of a headlight lens cover, officials said.

The crash took place just before 9:45 a.m., according to the Yarmouth Police Department. The 8-year-old boy was on his scooter on Higgins Crowell Road, near an office park north of Abells Road, with his grandmother and two siblings.

The SUV didn't stop after hitting the boy and continued driving south on toward Massachusetts Route 28, witnesses told police. When officers arrived, there were two bystanders performing first aid on the boy.

He was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston by helicopter.

Anyone with informaion about the crash, under investigation by state and regional officials, is asked to call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445 x 0.