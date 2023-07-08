Boy Scout among 3 dead in NH water incidents Friday, police say

A Boy Scout died in a boating accident in New Hampshire on Friday, one of three separate water-related deaths reported in the state that day, according to state police.

The bodies of a Massachusetts woman and a man, both in their early 40s, were also found in bodies of water Friday, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said Saturday.

The Scout, who wasn't identified beyond being from an out-of-state group, was in a boat on Manning Lake in Gilmanton when it had an unspecified kind of accident about 2:15 p.m., police said. The boy was fatally injured.

The Boy Scouts' Daniel Webster Council confirmed that a Scout had died in "a tragic accident."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout's family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the group said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Later that day, the body of a 40-year-old man, Shawn Barton, was discovered by boaters in the Piscataquog River in Manchester, near Goffstown, police said. It wasn't immediately clear how Barton died or where he was from.

And when a swimmer on Middle Pea Porridge Pond in Madison didn't return to her family's waterfront rental property by about 8:45 p.m., they called 911, police said. Divers from Ossipee found the body of Amy Posocco, a 41-year-old from Beverly, Massachusetts, about 90 feet from shore.

Posocco's death is believed to be accidental, but investigators were continuing to look into what caused it on Saturday, according to police.

"New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol would like to extend our condolences to the families of the three victims," police said in a statement.