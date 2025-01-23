Connecticut

12-year-old shot in Connecticut after hitting car with snowball: police

By Bob Connors

A 12-year-old boy who was shot in Connecticut Wednesday night was shot because he was throwing snowballs at cars, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Capitol Avenue and Park Terrace in Hartford around 7:15 p.m.

They found the 12-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The boy's injuries were described as non-life-threatening by police.

According to police, the 12-year-old, along with an 11-year-old, were playing with snow and throwing snowballs at cars.

They hit a car, which circled the block, chased the kids, and someone in the vehicle shot the 12-year-old.

He was taken to Connecticut Children's to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 722-8477.

