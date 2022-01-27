Boyfriend of Convicted Killer Indicted on Accessory Charge in 2018 Ashburnham Murder

The boyfriend of a woman who was found guilty in a 2018 murder in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, has been indicted in the case, accused of helping her move the victim's body.
Julia Enright was convicted late last year of second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Chicklis, whom prosecutors said she lured to a treehouse before stabbing him.
The Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Jonathan Lind was indicted on four charges in connection with the case: conveying a human body, accessory after the fact to murder, misleading a grand jury and perjury. This will move his case to Worcester Superior Court, where he is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 15.
During Enright's trial, prosecutors cited a journal entry she wrote about her disappointment that Lind didn't seem to like her "gift." While the district attorney's office said that gift was killing Chicklis, Enright said it was a skeleton stolen from a crypt.
Lind was alleged to have joined Enright in wrapping Chicklis' body in a tarp with duct tape and dumping the remains in New Hampshire.
Prior to the murder, Enright had also allegedly texted Lind asking him, "Do you think we could add bubbles to a blood bath?"
NBC10 Boston has reached out to Lind's attorney for comment on the indictment.