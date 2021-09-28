Brady: ‘I Wouldn't Expect a Homecoming' in Foxboro

Quarterback Tom Brady said he isn't exactly expecting a warm welcome from Patriots fans when he returns to Gillette Stadium this weekend on a Sirius XM podcast.

"I wouldn't expect a homecoming," Brady said in an interview on the "Let's Go!" podcast posted Tuesday.

"The home crowd at Gillette is a great -- is a great crowd," Brady said. "I think they're going to cheer for their team, as I would expect them to. And I think -- if they know anything about me -- they're gonna know that I'm going out there to try to win the football game."

Brady noted that both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots come to the field Sunday after two tough losses.

The Patriots are 1-2 after Sunday’s loss to the Saints, the first time New England has dropped its first two home games of the season since 2000, Belichick's first year as head coach. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers fell to the Las Angeles Rams Sunday for the first time since last November.

"I'm not going to be thinking about, you know, 20 years of history. I'm going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss, they're coming off a really tough loss," Brady said. "So both teams are gonna be fighting and clawing for a win."

Brady also responded to comments made by his father, Tom Brady Sr., during an exclusive interview last week with NBC Sports Boston. Brady Sr. said that he felt his son was vindicated after New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick pushed Brady out the door.

"Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO who should know better at this point in his life, doesn’t necessary reflected the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.," Brady said on the podcast. "So furthermore, should Thomas Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the expressed written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will."

The notoriously tight-lipped Belichick said Monday that he'd have liked to sign Brady again, but the quarterback chose to go elsewhere.

