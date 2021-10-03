Brady's Return: Pats-Bucs Game Day at Last

Game Day is finally here.

The Patriots are set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. NBC10 Boston's pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET.

While a vast majority of fans will be cheering on their respective teams outside of Gillette Stadium, tickets are still available for anyone willing to shell out for an in-person experience.

Earlier this week, the average price for a ticket to the game cost around $400. But now, that's dropped to about $300 on StubHub. If you don't mind an alcohol-free section, you can even get a ticket for around $299.

Parking at Gillette Stadium is expected to cost around $30. The lots at Gilette open as early as four hours before kick-off.

The Pro Shop may be sold out, but if there's anything left, a Mac Jones jersey could cost around $200. Jones' jersey was the second most-sold jersey for a quarterback.

Brady and the team arrived at their hotel in Providence on Saturday. The crowd enthusiastically greeted the former Patriot, loudly cheering and chanting his name.

"It's big," one fan told NBC10 Boston this week. "Tampa Bay's not coming back here for a long time. Tom Brady will probably be retired before Tampa Bay comes back here."

One diehard Patriots fan couple who will be getting married just hours before the game, told NBC10 Boston they moved up their timeline so all of their guests could watch Brady take on his former team.

"Any other game I wouldn't have cared, but the Brady game, in Foxboro, I'm like oh, come on!" bride Melissa Almeida said.

Some fans say they are split on who to root for.

"I'm a Patriots fan and a Tom Brady fan, so I'm rooting for both teams," one fan said.

But Sunday's matchup could be historic for another reason. Brady could smash the NFL's all-time passing yardage record, and he also has a chance to become just the fourth quarterback ever to beat every NFL team.

Brady downplayed all of the hype surrounding his return to Foxboro this week.

"I haven't thought too much about it. I just am going to try to do what I always do. Try and be a great quarterback," he said.

