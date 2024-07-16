3 accused of hiding camera to spy on victims in Braintree: ‘It's really terrifying'

Police in Braintree, Massachusetts, arrested multiple who they say are connected to an organized, international theft ring, and at least one home was targeted several times.

The trio belong to the South America Theft Groups (SATGs) and after attempting to break into the same house in the Messina Woods neighborhood in Braintree multiple times, police were able to catch and arrest them.

The suspects arrested were identified as Carlos Ocampo-Carrillo, 47, of Flushing, New York, Diana Maria Alvarado-Rosano, 34, of Flushing, New York and Lizbeth Hernandez-Gantiva, 23, of New York City.

They face a number of charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and providing false information to police.

All three could face federal immigration charges because they are Colombian citizens with criminal histories in California and New York, Braintree police said.

Police say this began in late June when a mother and son in the Messina Woods neighborhood went on vacation to Texas. When they came back, they noticed their kitchen window was broken — after looking at surveillance they noticed two people broke in their home.

Weeks later, their neighbor found a camera in their backyard with leaves glued to it and pointed toward the mother and son's home.

The mom and son decided to fake a vacation and once the trio of thieves came back, they called police, according to authorities.

"It's really terrifying," the son said.

It's uncertain what, if anything, was stolen from the home. However, the mother and son told NBC10 Boston they finally feel safe.