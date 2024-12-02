4 hurt in head-on Braintree crash, 1 man facing drunken driving charges

An 18-year-old received life-threatening injuries in an early morning head-on car crash in Braintree, Massachusetts, Sunday that left three other people hurt and a driver facing drunken driving charges, authorities said.

Ryan Gorman, a 39-year-old from Holbrook, is suspected of driving under the influence in the crash on Union Street near McCusker Drive about 12:50 a.m., according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Gorman's pickup truck is believed to have crossed the median and hit an SUV going the other way, carrying two 18-year-olds and a 21-year-old. One of the teenagers remained in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday; the 21-year-old was also seriously hurt, prosecutors said.

Gorman was arraigned from the hospital Monday on three counts of driving under the influence as well as charges of negligent driving and failing to drive within marked lanes. Prosecutors said he posted $5,000 cash bail; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Investigators with state and local police were still investigating what happened as of Monday.