Local

Braintree

Braintree Students Walk Out of School Over Concerns of Racism

Students gathered outside of Braintree Town Hall to demand action Monday

By Abbey Niezgoda and Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students walked out of class Monday over the handling of what they say is racist behavior at their school in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Students gathered outside of Braintree Town Hall to demand action.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A similar situation has been unfolding in Quincy, where both high school and middle school students planned to walk out of school Monday over racist videos that have circulated on social media.

Hundreds of students walked out of Quincy High School last week after a year-old video containing "racist hate speech" resurfaced and led to a fight between two students. 

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Braintreeracismproteststudentswalk out
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us