Brandeis students hold sit-in after arrests at rally in support of Palestine

Brandeis University students organized a sit-in on campus Monday to send a message to administrators after seven people were arrested during a protest at the school on Friday.

Those seven people pleaded not guilty in Waltham District Court on Monday for charges including trespassing, rioting, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer. Several protesters and students emphasized that the protest on Friday was peaceful and said the issue is now raising concerns about freedom of speech and police use of force on campus.

More than 100 people returned Monday to the lawn in front of the Shapiro Student Center, where police broke up a protest 72 hours prior over Brandeis University's decision to disband its local chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Students and staff sat silently Monday, holding up blank pieces of paper with a note on the back explaining that the method was used to protest freedom of speech restrictions in China.

"We want the university to understand that we will not stand for violence — police particularly — on our campus," a Brandeis student organizer who asked to remain anonymous told NBC10 Boston.

Of the seven people who were arrested Friday, three are enrolled as students at Brandeis: John "Jack" Napoleone, Samuel Barbarawi and April Hardwood. The four others who were arrested -- Matthew Schreiner, Eli Gerzon, Gleb Partensky and Carlton Williams -- were ordered to stay away from the university's campus. They are due back in court on Jan. 8 for a pre-trial hearing.

"It's a shame on Brandeis, to be honest, and it's a shame that I'm going to be graduating from this university, but I got my good education out of it," Barbarawi said.

"The reality of what we're facing is nothing compared to what the Palestinian people are facing every day," Napoleone added.