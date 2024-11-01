Family of Brandeis student who died on campus files wrongful death lawsuit

Editor's note: Some readers may find the details in the story below disturbing.

The family of a Brandeis University student who died by suicide on campus has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging that the university was grossly negligent in its response to calls that the sophomore may be in danger in the hours before their death.

The lawsuit, filed in Middlesex Superior Court by the family of 20-year-old Eli Stuart, alleges that Stuart suffered for hours before their death on Dec. 5, 2023, and could have been saved if campus police and safety had responded appropriately to a call reporting a person lying on the ground, or to another call from Stuart's mother reporting them missing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Stuart had a history of mental health concerns and had attempted suicide in the past, according to the lawsuit. This information was provided to police when Stuart's mother called to report them missing around noon on December 5. However, the lawsuit alleges, police did not connect the call from a concerned parent to another report from a professor earlier that morning, around 9 a.m. That professor had reported seeing someone lying on the ground along the tree line near Harlan Chapel.

This was the location where Stuart's body was found hours later, around 8 p.m., according to the lawsuit.

The family alleges that Brandeis campus police and safety didn't respond appropriately to either call or treat the reports like an emergency. The lawsuit claims the officer who took the first report didn't respond to investigate the area until over an hour later, checked the wrong area despite a specific description from the professor, didn't even get out of the police cruiser, and didn't appropriately log the call.

Stuart's phone, according to the lawsuit, was recording during this time, and Stuart could be heard calling out for help, apparently having changed their mind about wanting to die. The family believes that had the officer checked the correct area, they would have found Stuart before it was too late.

“The lawsuit alleges that Eli died alone and in agony because Brandeis University and its police officers failed to act despite clear and unambiguous warnings that Eli was in trouble. Eli should still be with their family. The plaintiffs are seeking in their lawsuit to hold all those who they allege are responsible for Eli’s death accountable for their negligence,” said Howard M. Cooper, attorney for the Plaintiffs.

The lawsuit also claims that Brandeis police began an internal investigation, aware that the situation had not been treated properly. In an internal affairs report, a superior noted that they were "in shock" about how the professor's call for help was handled "in such a callous and unprofessional manner."

The lawsuit is requesting damages for severe emotional distress and monetary losses, as well as attorney fees. The family is represented by Todd &Weld LLP.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Brandeis for comment and received the following response:

"Eli Stuart was a beloved member of the Brandeis community and their loss was felt deeply on campus. We offer our deepest sympathies to their family. Their friends, roommates, professors, and peers all mourn their passing. Brandeis has offered resources and support to all who have been impacted by Eli’s tragic loss.

Nothing is more important to Brandeis than the safety and security of our students. Consistent with best practices in higher education, Brandeis has multi-disciplinary safety resources available to all members of the community, including the Care Team, the Department of Community Living, the Counseling Center, the Health Center, the Offices of Academic Services and Graduate Affairs, the Brandeis Public Safety Office, the Center for Spiritual Life, the Prevention, Advocacy, and Resource Center, and a system for reporting concerns about students that is monitored 24/7/365. Brandeis is proud to employ caring, skilled, and devoted professionals who support our students every day through these and other resources.

Any Brandeis community member concerned about their own or another’s well-being is strongly encouraged to seek out these resources or to contact local emergency services."