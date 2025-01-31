Brazilian hot dog truck known for late night snacks opening new brick-and-mortar space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Brazilian hot dog truck just north of Boston that is known for its late-night snacks is opening a brick-and-mortar space next door.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Love Dog is opening in the former Kien Giang space in Everett, which is adjacent to its "party truck" that sits in the parking lot of Parkway Cycle on Revere Beach Parkway. Based on its food truck menu, expect to see a mix of traditional and pressed hot dogs, while its sign out front also mentions that it will also offer burgers, sandwiches fries, and more.

The address for the brick-and-mortar version of Love Dog is 1871 Revere Beach Pkwy, Everett, MA, 02149.

