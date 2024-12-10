Brazilian national in ICE custody after arrest on rape charge in Plymouth

Immigration officials say a Brazilian national was arrested earlier this month in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on a rape charge.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday in a press release that 21-year-old Luan Lucas De Sousa Goncalves had been in the agency's custody since Dec. 2, a day after police in Plymouth arrested him.

The Plymouth Independent reported last week that De Sousa Goncalves was accused of raping a woman he met at the Main Street Sports Bar and Grill in an attack outside the bar early on the morning of Dec. 1.

De Sousa Goncalves told police the encounter was consensual, later pleading not guilty to charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, the news outlet reported.

ICE said the Plymouth Police Department notified the agency before releasing De Sousa Goncalves on bond, honoring an immigration detainer filed after his arrest.

The agency said he entered the U.S. unlawfully last July, and that he will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.