Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Closes Through Sunday Amid Brush Fires

A recreation area in Saugus, Massachusetts, will be closed this weekend as wildfires continue to rage.

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been one of multiple areas in the state dealing with brush fires amid drought conditions. David Celino, chief fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said Wednesday that the fires there were "suspicious."

The DCR said in a tweet Friday that the reservation would be closed through Sunday.

@MassDCR has issued the following updated recreational advisory for Breakheart Reservation in Saugus: pic.twitter.com/vUJpQMb7AO — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 19, 2022

The smoky atmosphere has been visible all around the burning hills. Investigators say it might not be just the dry weather alone to blame for all the fires.

"We can say that these fires are suspicious," Celino said. "There was no lightning in the area."

The investigation into what started the fires is ongoing.

With the lack of rainfall, high temperatures, and dry ground it’s been a tough brush fire season in Massachusetts.

"Ninety-eight percent of all of our wildfires here in Massachusetts are human-caused," said Celino, who added it would likely take several days to get the situation in Saugus and Lynn under control.

The DCR said Breakheart is closed in Saugus through Sunday, Aug. 21.

"We don't actually call a fire 100% contained until we’re confident that we have secure perimeters where that fire can't escape," he said.

It appears about 30 to 40 acres this week are lost in Saugus and in Lynn because of the fires.