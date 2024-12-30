Breaking Trauma Bonds & Leaving Toxic Relationships

Maybe you or someone you love has a partner who exhibits sociopath or narcissistic tendencies -- where gaslighting, and verbal or physical abuse are a constant. Toxic relationships take, but it is the trauma bond that keeps them that keeps them fueled.

In this episode, Maria is exploring a way out with Dr. Nadine Macaluso who helps victims leave abusive relationships. She is the ex-wife of Jordan Belfort, the stockbroker & financial criminal, made famous in the blockbuster hit The Wolf of Wall Street. She was the inspiration behind the character "Naomi" and just as the movie depicted, her life began as a fairy tale but quickly developed into a turbulent marriage marked by drug addiction, drug addiction, infidelity, and insatiable greed.

She shares her personal journey and the steps she took leaving the marriage with her two young children. She went back to school in her thirties becoming a therapist who is now affectionately known as "Dr. Nae" by her patients.

She is the author of the book "Run Like Hell: A Therapist’s Guide to Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Trauma Bonds" and is living her best life.

Nadine explains how it is possible to break the trauma bonds and go on to have healthy, positive relationships and lives, armed with knowledge and awareness.

All that and more in this episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.